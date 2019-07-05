LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a body was found in a desert area south of the city on Thursday.
According to police, officers received reports of a burning body on Bureau of Land Management Land, about a mile east of Seven Magic Mountains, about 11:15 a.m. on July 4. When crews arrived, police and fire personnel confirmed the remains were human.
Detectives with Metro Police's homicide unit responded and are investigating, Las Vegas police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the name of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, once the victim's family has been notified.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips can also be sent to Metro Police at 702-828-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.