LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police released surveillance images of a "person of interest" in a deadly crash on July 6.
Police said a woman crashed into a motorcyclist, killing him, before hitting several other vehicles. She ran from the scene before police arrived.
Anyone who can identify the person of interest is urged to call Metro's fatal detail at (702) 828-3595 or CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
ORIGINAL REPORT
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the west valley on Saturday night.
Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. on July 6 to Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
According to police, a female driver of a white Nissan Altima ran a red light while driving north on Decatur as a motorcyclist was riding westbound.
The Nissan hit the motorcycle and veered off to the southbound lanes of Decatur and hit six stopped vehicles, police said. The female driver ran from the scene before police arrived.
The rider of the motorcycle, identified by police as a 59-year-old man from Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said no other drivers or passengers involved had injuries.
Detectives were on scene and the intersection was expected to remain fully closed for several hours.
Police are still seeking the driver of the Nissan. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the police.
"There's certain peak times where we'll go through a spurt of 4,5 maybe 6 fatalities and it seems like right now we are in one of those spurts of fatalities," said Andrew Bennett of the Office of Traffic Safety. "We have seen 2, 3 extraordinary examples in the last few months. This is something that unfortunately continues to happen all across our state."
"Failure to stay at a scene and render aid is inhumane," he said.
The identity of the motorcyclist was expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified.
