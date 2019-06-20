LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a suspect who critically injured a Roberto's Taco Shop employee in the west valley a little more than two years ago.
Elbrixsth Arroyo, now 25, was arrested on June 13 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to jail records. He faces conspiracy to commit battery, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery and contempt of court charges.
On June 20, 2017, Las Vegas police were called to the restaurant on 6650 Vegas Drive around 11:20 p.m., according to an arrest report. Officers were told one of the employees, Marcos Meidilla, had been stabbed 17 times. Another Roberto's employee, whose name was redacted in the report, was also assaulted.
Meidilla was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries. The second victim suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene with police, the report said. Both victims told police two men and a woman entered the Roberto's, one of whom made an order that both victims considered out of the ordinary.
One of the victims explained to the customer that he could not accommodate their request and the customers immediately became upset, according to the arrest report. As the argument started to escalate, the other employee, Meidilla, intervened and said he could accommodate their order, but at an additional charge.
According to both victims, this seemed to calm down the customers but as Meidilla began their order, the suspects began arguing with him, the report said. Meidilla asked the suspects to stop yelling at him since he was putting in their order, but the two male suspects walked behind the counter to confront him.
According to the arrest report, the two men began punching Meidilla and one of the suspects began stabbing him with a knife. The second employee saw what was happening and tried to intervene. He was also assaulted by the suspects. All three suspects fled the restaurant when employees called 911.
Two weeks after the assault, police received an anonymous call saying he or she knew who one of the suspects was, police records showed. The caller gave the social media handle of one of the suspects, but police were able to identify the person as Arroyo.
Both victims confirmed Arroyo as being involved and the one who stabbed Meidilla 17 times, the report said. Arroyo was arrested almost two years after the stabbing.
According to police records, the woman and second man involved in the incident have yet to be identified.
Arroyo is scheduled to appear in court on June 26 at 9 a.m.
