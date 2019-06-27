LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting in the central valley that left one man dead.
Jerry Fitzgerald, 44, was arrested on June 25 and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. According to jail records, Fitzgerald is facing an open murder charge.
On June 22, Las Vegas police were called to the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near East Washington Avenue, around 3:48 a.m. Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a man was shot and taken to University Medical Center.
The victim, identified by the Clark County coroner as Michael Johnson, 48, from Las Vegas, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide.
According to police, Johnson and Fitzgerald got into a fist fight inside of a bar and when they walked outside, that was when the shooting happened.
Fitzgerald was located in North Las Vegas on the 1800 block of West Alexander Road, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard by the Criminal Apprehension Team, Las Vegas police said.
Metro Police said officers were still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
