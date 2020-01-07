LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man found dead in an empty lot Monday in east Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a tip about a dead body in a vacant lot near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive at 6:21 a.m. Monday, Officer Larry Hadfield said. Responding officers found a deceased man and contacted the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified 33-year-old Andrew Klophaus as the suspect, according to a Metro news release. Klophaus was in the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges. He has been rebooked on a charge of open murder.
Preliminary investigation indicates the victim's death was likely a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. The time of death was unknown.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.