LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a man found dead in an empty lot Monday in east Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a tip about a dead body in a vacant lot near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive at 6:21 a.m. Monday, Officer Larry Hadfield said. Responding officers found a deceased man and contacted the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Through their investigation, homicide detectives identified 33-year-old Andrew Klophaus as the suspect, according to a Metro news release. Klophaus was in the Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges. He has been rebooked on a charge of open murder.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim's death was likely a homicide caused by blunt-force injuries. The time of death was unknown.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.