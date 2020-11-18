LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown Las Vegas hotel will implement new artificial intelligence technology to spot weapons and other threats.
Plaza Hotel and Casino and Patriot One Technologies announced Monday a partnership to implement Patriot One's PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform. The platform is used to increase security and safety at the hotel, a Patriot One spokesperson said.
The AI technology can detect weapons, disturbances, elevated body temperature and facial masks. Plaza will also use concealed weapon detection on property.
“We’re excited to bring this new innovative, AI-driven threat detection technology to the Plaza,” Plaza general manager Jay Franken said. “Popular for a classic Vegas experience and conveniently located at the top of the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel & Casino typically welcomes thousands of guests a day. So, we are pleased to be the first in the downtown area to implement new physical and health security solutions to better protect our guests and staff.”
“We’re excited to be working with the Plaza Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas,” Patriot One President and COO Dietmar Wennemer said in a statement. “With the commercialization of our PATSCAN Platform early this summer, and the re-opening of the resorts and casinos, we’re seeing an increase in interest for our solutions, including our elevated body temperature solution, which can assist in identifying potential viral threats."
Plaza and Patriot One said they will be able to implement the new technology ahead of the holiday season, including New Year's Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.