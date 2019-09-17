LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza Hotel & Casino announced guests can pay homage to Las Vegas's vintage gambling roots during two contests in October.
According to a release from the Plaza, the property will have the contests to give away a dozen classic coin machines, including a traditional slot, keno and video poker games. Some of the machines are more than 25-years-old.
Joker Poker, Deuces Wild and Catch the Heat are some of the slot machines that will be given away during the contest, the Plaza said. The machines are specifically being taken out of service for the contests.
"These machines are a part of Vegas history, and we wanted to give our locals a chance to have their own piece of our city’s great legacy," said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza.
The Plaza said a video poker tournament would be held on every Tuesday throughout October. The winner of each week's tournament will receive a classic, coin-operated video poker machine as a grand prize.
From Oct. 1 to 29, the Plaza said it would also be hosting a points challenge where players can earn enough points throughout October playing reel slots, video poker and video keno. The eight players with the highest amount of accumulated points will win a coin keno, slot or video poker machine.
To be eligible to win a machine, participants must be a Nevada resident with a valid Nevada driver's license, the Plaza said. Participants must also be 21-years-old or older and be members of the Plaza's Royal Rewards players club.
Winners will have seven days to pick up their coin machine and will be responsible for any future maintenance.
For the full rules of the contest, click here.
