LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A $10 wager turned into a whole lot more for one lucky Wynn Las Vegas guest earlier this week.
Wynn Las Vegas confirmed a player won $1,734,674 around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The winner wagered $10 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold game.
Details on the jackpot winner weren't released.
