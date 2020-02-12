Wynn Resorts

FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts in Las Vegas, both owned and operated by Wynn Resorts. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A $10 wager turned into a whole lot more for one lucky Wynn Las Vegas guest earlier this week.

Wynn Las Vegas confirmed a player won $1,734,674 around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10. The winner wagered $10 on the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold game.

Details on the jackpot winner weren't released.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

