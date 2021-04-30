$1.2 million jackpot at The D Las Vegas

$1.2 million jackpot at The D Las Vegas on April 30, 2021. (@DerekJStevens/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The slots continue to play loose as another player walks away a millionaire this week in Las Vegas.

Derek Stevens, owner of The D Las Vegas, announced a player won $1.2 million on a Buffalo Jackpot Feature game early Friday morning.

Representatives with The D didn't immediately respond with more information on who the player was or how much they bet.

An Arizona man won $2.9 million at the Venetian Wednesday on a $5 wager. On Monday, a $5 bet turned into a $10 million win at South Point Casino. On Sunday, an Alaskan tourist won $2.1 million on a $40 bet in a slot machine at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

