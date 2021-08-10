LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's hockey team is planning on hosting a fundraiser to help Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family, as he continues to recover after being shot in the line of duty which left him paralyzed.
The Play for Shay Celebrity Charity game is set for Friday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at City National Arena. UNLV hockey said players from the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, the Rebels hockey team and first responders would be in attendance.
Join us on 8/20 at City National Arena for a charity hockey game featuring players from the @GoldenKnights, @HSKnights, UNLV, and First Responders. Tickets can be purchased at the door. 🎟️ All proceeds go towards injured Officer Shay Mikalonis and his fight for recovery ♥️ pic.twitter.com/2890M6llQF— UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) August 10, 2021
All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit Mikalonis during his recovery.
Mikalonis was shot in June 2020 during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.
