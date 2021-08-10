Officer Shay Mikalonis

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis

 Courtesy, Michele Mazzarella

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- UNLV's hockey team is planning on hosting a fundraiser to help Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Shay Mikalonis and his family, as he continues to recover after being shot in the line of duty which left him paralyzed.

The Play for Shay Celebrity Charity game is set for Friday, August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at City National Arena. UNLV hockey said players from the Vegas Golden Knights, Henderson Silver Knights, the Rebels hockey team and first responders would be in attendance. 

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit Mikalonis during his recovery.

Mikalonis was shot in June 2020 during a protest on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.