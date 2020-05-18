LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas' first neighborhood dining hall will be coming to the southwest valley.
The large food hall Platform One is billed as a "first-of-its-kind" development at UnCommons, a development at Durango and the 215 beltway set to open in late 2021.
The two-story, 18,000 square-foot hall will host 20 "culinary experiences" with a private events space.
“I am proud of where I’ve been and extremely excited about the future of Las Vegas’ restaurant industry," Evan Glunsman, partner with Batch Hospitality, said in a statement. "Together, with my partners Chris and Wayne, I’m excited to be part of another ‘new’ in the business. Platform One at UnCommons, is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with and unveil concepts from top local chefs in our close-knit community, all under one roof.”
The name of the food hall pays homage to the Union Pacific railroad arriving in Las Vegas in 1904. Platform One will host over a dozen local chefs with a focus on local products. Chefs taking part include Roy Ellamar, Claudia Andracki, Jessica Perlstein and Geno Bernardo.
Bernardo will serve fresh seafood and shellfish inspired by Italian raw bars. Andracki and Perlstein will collaborate on Desert Bloom Eco Farm, which will pair organic, fresh produce with seasonal bowls, soups and salads. Ellamar will bring Hawaiian cuisine to the project.
No opening date was announced, though the UnCommons development is expected to open in late 2021.
