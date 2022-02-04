LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A plane made a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport early Friday morning.
Around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 4, Sun Country flight #110 took off from Las Vegas and was scheduled to fly to Minneapolis/Saint Paul International Airport (MSP). Reid airport officials and Sun Country media relations said there was a landing gear malfunction and the aircraft had to return to the Las Vegas airport shortly after take-off.
Reid airport officials said there were 56 total people on board; 50 passengers and six crew members, according to Sun Country. All were safely deplaned and no injuries were reported.
Reid airport said the runway is still shut down because the airplane is still there, but officials are getting ready to move the plane.
Sun Country said it has activated its emergency response plan and it working with NTSB on an investigation.
“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” said Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker. “We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.