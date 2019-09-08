HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A plane had to make a hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport after the landing gear malfunctioned, said Henderson Fire Department spokesperson Kathleen Richards.
Crews were called to airport, located at 3500 Executive Terminal Drive, just before 10 a.m. on Sept. 8.
Richards said there were no injuries reported and the plane sustained some minor damage. Crews cleared the scene within 15 minutes.
The incident was reported hours after another plane crashed near the airport that left two people dead and three others hospitalized.
Reports of the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crash came in about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7. It happened near Volunteer Boulevard and Via Inspirada, about a half-mile south of the airport, officials said.
The plane, built in 1977, caught fire after crashing, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
NTSB is conducting the investigation.
