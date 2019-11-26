HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Three people are dead after a small plane crashed north of the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday night.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Brian Boxler, reports of a small plane crash at Gass Peak came in about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. The site is about 6,600 feet above sea level.
The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the plane to be a single-engine Cirrus SR22 that crashed and reportedly caught fire after crashing, according to spokesman Ian Gregor.
"Initial reports" were that three people were on board. Nellis Air Force Base said it was not one of their aircraft and police believe those on board to be civilians.
At 7:30 p.m., Boxler said the search team determined the crash "was not survivable" and there "will be no rescue efforts."
On Nov. 27 at 9:15 a.m., LVMPD's Search and Rescue reassessed the area to gather any additional details. Crews were able to confirm that there were no survivors from the crash from the air.
LVMPD spokesman Lt. David Gordon said Wednesday morning that "recovery efforts may not take place until Friday or Saturday," due to inclement weather.
The peak is north of the valley near the Clark County Shooting Complex. FAA and NTSB will investigate further.
LVMPD said the identification of the victims, and their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
