LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- So many cities around the world have become synonymous with a specific dish, treat, meal -- but not Las Vegas. On maps, the bright light city’s iconic “food” is usually … the buffet.
Even worse, the "Great American Menu" map left Nevada with an empty plate!
There’s an argument, for nothing else but cost and wide availability, that the prime rib roast should be the city’s “unofficial official” food.
The reason for prime rib’s prominence in Las Vegas isn’t exactly easy to track; it’s rumored to have started as a craze at Last Frontier Hotel in 1942 -- but it’s easy to see. Take a stroll through photo or film archives of the Strip, and every other casino marquee offers a cheap, full prime rib meal. And not much has changed, save for the price. What used to be a $2.99 full meal is now $12.95, or, depending on where you go, more than $100.
In 2015, the New York Times wrote about the resurgence of prime rib nationwide, working against claims that the cut is exclusive to Las Vegas, or, rather, “exiled to the hinterlands of the Las Vegas banquet hall.”
While other cities pick and choose where prime rib goes, a prime rib dinner can be found inside nearly every Las Vegas Strip (and downtown) property. Restaurants around town specialize in that specific cut, and it’s available 24 hours per day.
Naturally, there’s a day dedicated to prime rib: National Prime Rib Day on April 27 (Saturday in 2019).
While there are many places to grab a plate, here are five suggestions of where to celebrate. Prices listed are specifically for prime rib offerings:
4043 Howard Hughes Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Starts at $42
The original opened in Beverly Hills many moons ago, but the family-owned restaurant expanded to Las Vegas in 1997. This is the only fine dining item on the list, but the pennies are worth it. Staff cuts the roast on a rolling buffet cart and the different cuts are served alongside mashed potatoes, creamed corn and creamed spinach. Stay for dessert.
6250 Rio Vista Street, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Starts at $27
Bob Taylor’s Western-throwback supper club opened in 1955 and is often called the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Las Vegas. Name someone who headlined a Strip property since then, and they’ve probably eaten here. Fans say there’s a smokiness to the prime rib here that isn’t easily replicated. (Tip: On Mondays, the prime rib is $1.25 per ounce.)
4178 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Starts at $16.99
On the much more casual side, Ellis Island Casino & Brewery houses the off-menu prime rib special for $16.99, but a massive 32-ounce cut is also available. The original special is, for one person, usually enough food, served with potato and a vegetable. If you’re in the mood to share, the double cut might be able to satisfy a few stomachs.
308 W. Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Starts at $47
The as-old-school-as-it-gets restaurant along Sahara Avenue, in the shadow of a shuttered casino, just celebrated 60 years. Those into Rat Pack history couldn’t get enough of it here between the menu named for their group’s favorites, iconography along the walls and a soundtrack of classic croons. Through the years, longtime employees and fans of the space will say not much has changed.
View this post on Instagram
Golden Steer, c. 1965. The steakhouse celebrated their 60th anniversary this fall. They were slightly smaller in the early years, later moving into the laundromat on the left. We have no date on the sign with the figure of a gold cow, but it’s seen in a ‘69 photo. Pic from the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 Collection, UNLV Special Collections @unlvspeccoll
Primarily Prime Rib at South Point
9777 S Las Vegas Blvd (South Point)
Starts at $20
For serious prime rib lovers, there are five options here, each bigger than the last: South Point Cut, Blackened Cajun Style, English Cut, the Rodeo Cut and the Cowboy Cut (26 oz. with bone). Each are served with a salad or soup, potato and vegetables.
Five honorable mentions: Siegel's 1941 at El Cortez (off-menu special for $13), Hugo’s Cellar at Four Queens (fine dining), The Prime Rib Loft at The Orleans (mid-range offerings), the Famous Coffee Shop at Jerry’s Nugget (“World Famous” starting at $15) and Marilyn's Cafe in Tuscany Casino.
