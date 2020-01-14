LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bread and spread fans, January 15 is your day. It will be National Bagel Day in the Las Vegas Valley and across the country.
To celebrate nationwide, Einstein Bros. Bagels will be giving away a free bagel and shmear with purchase to all guests that day. The idea is that you "pay-(a bagel)-forward" to someone else.
Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Valley is home to a few local spots worth checking out for the made-up food holiday. Before we get started, a note on my qualifications: I'm a bagel fan, but I am not a bagel expert. I've had a fresh salt bagel in Manhattan, lox at Sherman's in Palm Springs and a variety in Southern Nevada -- but I haven't tried every bagel (as much as I wish I could).
On that note, here are five places in Las Vegas and Henderson serving up some of the best bagels we have to offer:
THE BAGEL CAFÉ
The idea behind the nearly 25-year-old neighborhood spot was to get as close to an original New York feel as possible, and they very much accomplish that. The Bagel Cafe in Summerlin (301 N. Buffalo Drive) is a full-service deli and bakery. They carry a wide variety of bagels and every possible topping, including lox flown in from Brooklyn.
WEISS DELI AND BAKERY
Weiss Deli takes care of the bagel-lovers and deli-yearners in the south valley, situated at 2744 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. They're available for delivery on just about every platform if that's your jam.
SIEGEL'S BAGELMANIA
They claim the "Best Bagels in Vegas" title so how can you argue? This hyper-local spot has been in the Las Vegas Valley since 1973 at Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. They're moving soon to a larger location near the Convention Center, but their current location hasn't stopped their fanatical fanbase.
NEW YORK BAGEL ‘N BAKERY
New York Bagel can appropriately be found a few doors down from a New York-style pizza joint downtown. This deli and bakery is on Rancho Drive north of Charleston Boulevard (near UMC hospital).
LIFE’S A BAGEL
Life's A Bagel also serves Summerlin, closer to Sun City (2223 N. Rampart Boulevard). All you need to know: Bagels are $1. Half-dozen for $5 and a baker's dozen (14) for $10.
Comments, concerns, suggestions? Very angry with my bagel selections? Email me at kristen.desilva@kvvu.com.
