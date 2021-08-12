LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- PKWY Tavern opened its newest location in west Henderson this week.
PKWY Volunteer, located at 511 W. Dale Ave near Volunteer and Las Vegas boulevards and just south of St. Rose Parkway, is the fifth PKWY Tavern location in the Las Vegas Valley. The 6,800 sq. ft. bar will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with access to watch the biggest sports events and a wide selection of beer options, with 50 taps and over 200 canned and bottled options.
“PKWY Volunteer will have everything that customers have come to love at PKWY Tavern, including beloved menu favorites and an extensive beverage selection," PKWY Tavern owner Jonathan Fine said. "We look forward to welcoming the community into our newest sports bar and providing a great place for friends and family to gather, share a meal, enjoy Happy Hour and cheer on their favorite sports team.”
Customers can download the PKWY app during their first visit and receive a free domestic draft beer. For more information or to reserve a table, go to PKWYTavern.com/Reservations or call 702-586-3557.
