LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening a new location in the southwest valley!
The new store will be located at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave, near South Fort Apache Road. Pinkbox said it would host a grand opening to celebrate on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Pinkbox has seen so much love from the Las Vegas community and we're thrilled to be introducing our doughnuts to a new neighborhood," said Judith Siegel, co-owner of Pinkbox Doughnuts. "We like to say that doughnuts make people smile, and with this opening, we hope to see a lot of new smiles in south Summerlin."
During the grand opening, there will be t-shirt giveaways to the first 100 customers, Pinkbox said in a statement. There will also be a select number of doughnuts sold with a pink filling, each granting an entry into a raffle where the grand prize is free doughnuts for a year.
The party will also have samplings of Pinkbox's signature doughnuts, the statement said. Pinkbox will also be selling crop-top sweatshirts, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, customizable stickers and "squishy balls" at its new location.
For more information about Pinkbox's grand opening on Tropicana Avenue, click here.
Pinkbox has two other locations in the Las Vegas Valley: 7531 West Lake Mead Boulevard, Suite 110 in Las Vegas and 10251 South Eastern Avenue in Henderson.
