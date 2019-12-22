LAKE HAVASU CITY (FOX5) -- Two people are recovering after an ultralight aircraft crashed onto Lake Havasu Sunday morning, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office received numerous 9-1-1 calls about 10 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a downed aircraft on the Arizona side of Lake Havasu. MCSO's Division of Boating Safety Deputies and members of the Dive Rescue and Recovery team responded by boat to the crash.
When crews arrived, they found an ultralight-styled aircraft that had crash landed near Pilot Rock. According to the sheriff's office, rescue crews found the male pilot and a female passenger.
The woman was uninjured, but the pilot did have a minor ankle injury. Due to the terrain, the man was transported to the hospital by helicopter, the sheriff's office said.
The pilot told authorities that during the flight, the engine shut off and would not restart. He made an emergency landing and struck several rocks that caused the aircraft to roll onto its side.
MCSO said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.