LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The pilot involved in a deadly plane crash in late November made a series of four sudden turns before the fiery impact on Gass Peak, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report.
The board released its preliminary report regarding the fatal aircraft incident this week.
About 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019, a Cirrus SR-22 airplane crashed into a mountain about 10 nm miles north of the North Las Vegas Airport, killing the pilot and two of its passengers, according to the report.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the crash victims as pilot Gregory Akers, 60, and passengers Nina Morozova, 71, and Valeriya Slyzko, 48.
The plane, registered to Baron Von Speed LLC, was being operated as a personal flight, per Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations (Part 91), the report read.
According to the report, dark weather conditions and multiple sharp turns by the pilot initiated the crash.
The cross-country flight originated in Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Between 4:43 p.m. and 5:24 p.m. that night, the aircraft made a series of four swift, sharp turns, pulling the plane in multiple directions.
Radar lost contact with the aircraft in the Gass Peak area, according to the report.
The Federal Aviation Administration examined the wreckage site and determined that the airplane impacted terrain about 400 feet below the summit of the mountain, a report read.
The impact of the crash caused a fire, which destroyed a good portion of plane debris. Investigators removed fragments from the scene for further examination.
