LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A helicopter crashed near the visitors center in Red Rock Canyon on Wednesday afternoon, killing one man and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash happened about 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at S.R. 159 near the Red Rock Canyon visitor center. Good Samaritans nearby helped the two people in the aircraft get medical attention.
#BREAKING Helicopter Crash at SR159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. Unknown casualties at this time, SR159 is closed in both directions. Check back for updates. #redRockCanyon #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 23, 2019
Both people in the aircraft were critically injured and taken to University Medical Center. At the hospital, officials said the pilot, identified by the Clark County coroner as Scott Socquet, 53, of Milford, Connecticut, succumbed to his injuries.
The coroner was still investigating his cause and manner of death as of Thursday morning.
#BREAKING @NHPSouthernComm just confirmed the pilot died in this afternoon’s Red Rock Canyon helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/CCZeOg7EFm— Chris Redfearn FOX5 (@chrisredreports) October 24, 2019
The helicopter was a Robinson R44 that crashed due to "unknown circumstances," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA records showed the helicopter as being registered to Binner Enterprises, LLC, a flight school based out of Henderson.
Owner Matt Binner told FOX5 both people involved in the crash were men and that the pilot rented the helicopter from him.
The pilot was experienced and had rented from him for about three years, Binner said. He didn't release the names of either man but said the flight on Wednesday was meant to be a one-hour leisure flight.
Ezequiel Mayorga said he was driving nearby when the crash happened and stopped to help.
"One of the guys, he was saying, 'I’m not going to make it, I’m not going to make it' and I said, 'Yes you are, you’re going to make it,'" Mayorga said. The man kept asking how his "brother" was doing.
Mayorga said he and several others were trying to help the two men before emergency services arrived to the scene.
"This was one of the worst accidents I ever saw," Mayorga said. "Life is really short and anything can happen. I believe in God and I just turned to God."
S.R. 159 (Charleston Boulevard into Red Rock Canyon) between Sky Vista Drive and Moenkopi Road was expected to remain closed through noon on Thursday while the investigation continued.
Anyone who lives in Calico Basin or the nearby areas was advised to take Blue Diamond Road to S.R. 160 and come through the back way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
