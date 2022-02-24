Pilot killed in aircraft crash near Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after an aircraft crash near Boulder City.
According to Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante, Boulder City Fire and Police departments were on scene of the crash near U.S. 95 near mile marker 51.
A Distar Sundancer glider that crashed about 1:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to an FAA spokesperson. Only the pilot was on board and is deceased.
"Our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," LaPlante wrote in a statement from Boulder City.
According to Distar's website, the aircraft is described as a two-seat, single-engine, mid-wing aircraft with side-by-side seating.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.
The incident is not affecting traffic on U.S. 95.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.