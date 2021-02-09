LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- Fire crews on Mt. Charleston have begun pile burning.
The controlled burns will help get rid of some overgrown vegetation, which could pose wildfire risks. It will also help reduce the risk of an insect and disease outbreak and recycle nutrients back into the soil.
Fire crews said to expect to see burns in the following areas:
- Kyle Borrow Pit
- Lee Canyon Borrow Pit
- Cathedral Rock Picnic Area
- Potosi Hazardous Fuels
- Camp Stimpson
If you see pile burning in these areas, you are being asked not to call 9-1-1.
Crews will be conducting the controlled burns from now until May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.