LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Steve Wynn's Las Vegas home is on the market for a hefty price.
The property, named "Museo" and located at 1717 Enclave Court in Summerlin, was listed at $25 million. The property is approximately 13,500 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, located on "Billionaire's Row" at TPC Summerlin.
“This is one of the finest homes available in the country,” listing agent Ivan Sher said in a release. “The current owner completely reimagined the space, creating a timeless experience with incomparable finishes and museum-quality art protection and display.”
According to Sher, the home recently went through a $16 million renovation. The home features a large family room with a wine closet, media room, large kitchen with a butler's pantry and an entire caretaker's wing on the main level. The master suite has his-and-her closets and bathrooms.
The backyard has a large fountain, gazebo, pool and spa. Tall hedges add privacy to the outdoor space.
“This is one of the most unique homes in the world,” Sher said. “The technology, combined with visual elegance, make it truly captivating both inside and out.”
