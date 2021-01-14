LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn brought magic with them to Las Vegas.
Fischbacher died Wednesday from pancreatic cancer. Horn died May 2020 from COVID-19. The duo transformed Las Vegas entertainment with their illusion act.
The duo began their careers in Las Vegas in 1967 but their act really took off when it premiered at The Mirage in 1990. Over the 14-year run, audiences marveled at the magic acts accompanied by tigers, lions and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.