LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A self-described doomsday-prepper castle could soon become a weekend getaway.
The Hard Luck Mine Castle recently sold for $550,000, according to Coldwell Banker Vice President of Marketing Melissa Fama-Flis.
The property is a four-story, 22-room, 8,000 square-foot home on 40 acres off of Highway 267, about 35 miles outside of Goldfield, Nevada. The property is built of fortified steel, cinder blocks, and 16-inch thick concrete walls. The property runs on its own solar and wind power and diesel generators, and has a 4,000-gallon water tank and a 3,000 gallon propane tank.
The home also has a game room, theater, fountain room, solarium planetarium, wine cellar and workshop.
The new owner of the castle Richard Socher said he plans to put the home on the short-term rental market.
“I am excited to enable others to experience the beauty of the desert and stay in this unique place known as the Hard Luck Castle,” said Socher. “I think it's the only castle you'll be able to rent on Airbnb in this area of the world. With my favorite national park nearby, epic off-roading, a 100-year-old organ, interesting mining history and beautiful stargazing I am sure many people will appreciate this space.”
The property is not yet listed for short-term rental bookings.
