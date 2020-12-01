LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An online petition is hoping to honor retired Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh by renaming a downtown Las Vegas street.
The change.org petition calls to rename 6th Street after 46-year-old Hsieh, who died after a structure fire in Connecticut. The petition notes Hsieh's involvement in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas.
"The impact Tony had on our city by bringing art, music, culture, and the rebuilding of our downtown area should be honored," the petition reads. "The legacy he created deserves a fitting Vegas tradition of naming a city street after someone who has had a great impact on our home."
The street spans just north of Sahara Avenue, crosses Fremont Street and goes just past Stewart Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.
As of Tuesday morning, the petition has just under 3,000 signatures. City of Las Vegas officials said any considerations for tributes would be announced by the City Council.
