LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department responded to a room fire on the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday afternoon.
CCFD confirmed that a fire started in a room at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino, located at 3850 South Las Vegas Boulevard at about 11:32 a.m. Feb. 5.
CCFD said a mattress in room 6152 was on fire. CCFD said sprinklers were activated and crews put out the fire.
One person was treated at the scene but it wasn't clear if they would be transported to the hospital, CCFD said. No one was evacuated from the hotel, officials said.
Firefighters are working to ventilate smoke from the sixth floor.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are also responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
