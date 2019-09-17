LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A barricade in the west Las Vegas Valley that began late Monday night ended Tuesday morning with one person in custody.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Sonora Hill Court north of Charleston Boulevard near Desert Foothills Drive around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 16.
Police said a person was threatening to hurt themselves but when officers contained the residence, they heard gunfire from inside. Police then treated the incident as a barricade.
Surrounding roads were closed in the area while police investigated, but they reopened after one person was taken into custody without incident.
