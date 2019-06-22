LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said a person was transported to the hospital after a rollover crash on U.S. 95 on Saturday morning.
According to LVFR, the crash happened between Jones and Decatur boulevards on U.S. 95. Crews were called to the scene just before 7:30 a.m.
The person was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, LVFR said. It was not immediately known the extent of the person's injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
