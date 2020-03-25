LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and Nevada Highway Patrol are on scene in the northwest valley where a person was hit and killed by a car.
Police said about 7:45 p.m. on March 15, a pedestrian was hit in the intersection of Buffalo Drive and Washington Avenue.
At the scene, Trooper Travis Smaka said the crash involved a van driving southbound on Buffalo toward Summerlin Parkway. The van hit a man walking in the travel lane outside of a crosswalk.
The man was dead on scene, Smaka said. The man's identify will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
Roads in the area are closed, avoid the intersection.
