LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after they said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle east of the Strip.
The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on April 4 at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Miguel Ibarra.
The intersection was shut down for the investigation. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.