UPDATE, OCT. 23: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said one of the victims died of their injuries from the fire. The other victim remained in critical condition.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people were injured in a house fire in the west Las Vegas Valley Friday.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire at 241 View Drive near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive was called in around 9:47 a.m. Oct. 11.
LVFR said two people were taken to University Medical Center Trauma. Oner person was found with "critical burns to the front side of his body and the other had superficial burns, officials said, and suffered smoke inhalation.
Firefights extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes.
The cause of the fire and estimated damage was unknown Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
