GOODSPRINGS (FOX5) -- Seven people were injured after a hot air balloon crash in Goodsprings, Nevada, southwest of the Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
About 9:30 a.m., a hot air balloon made a hard landing about 3.5 miles north of Goodsprings off Cottonwood Pass Trail, according to Las Vegas Police Sgt. Jeff Dean of Enterprise Area Command in Jean.
"We believe that the hot air balloon had come in to make a landing," Dean said. "They were not very high up."
The basket tipped over, ejecting two passengers, Dean said. The FAA said nine passengers were aboard the balloon at the time of the crash. One woman sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The remaining passengers were treated on scene or transported to UMC Trauma, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan.
The cause of the crash is unknown as of 12:45 p.m. Local company Vegas Hot Air Sin City Balloon Rides was on scene.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the Bureau of Land Management were assisting. The FAA is investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.