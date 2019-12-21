LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials said five people died in an apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas early Saturday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said firefighters were called to the Alpine Motel Apartments, located at 213 North 9th Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, around 4:13 a.m. on Dec. 21.
VIDEO OF SCENE. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/YouR6y4jIN— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
5:10AM UPDATE: Fire is OUT, 3 people taken to Hospital, crews checking building, possibly 3 victims, crews checking all 3 floors, multiple rescues were made, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS. pic.twitter.com/So0oGSDtLc— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
When crews arrived, multiple people were seen hanging from windows on the second floor of a three-story building, some of whom reportedly jumped, LVFR said. Heavy smoke and high heat were coming from the building.
LVFR public information officer Tim Szymanski said the fire originated on the first-floor, and about 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Five additional rescue services were requested.
Ladder rescues were conducted quickly because of jumpers. According to Szymasnki, there were sheets hanging from windows where people tried to escape.
By about 4:35 a.m., the fire was put out and additional occupants were still being rescued. According to LVFR, 13 people were taken to the hospital, five of whom were in critical condition. The American Red Cross was called to assist 23 people who had been displaced by the fire.
One witness claimed a pregnant woman was hit on the head. Her condition was not immediately known.
The fire was completely out by 5:10 a.m., LVFR said. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Fire officials said five people died in the fire. Homicide detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, CSI and the Clark County coroner also responded to the scene.
Road closures will be in effect on 9th Street until further notice. Stewart Avenue was recently reopened to traffic.
8AM UPDATE: All agencies, @LasVegasFD Fire Investigators, @LVMPD Homicide & CSI & @CCCoroner investigators on scene investigating incident, this is STANDARD PROCEDURE for any fatal fire in @CityOfLasVegas. Total numbers now 5 fatalities, 13 injured, @RedCrossUtahNV 23 displaced. pic.twitter.com/2IFDf54z2D— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 21, 2019
Szymanski said this was standard procedure for any fatal fire reported within the City of Las Vegas.
This was the most fatalities in a fire in Las Vegas in the department's history.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
