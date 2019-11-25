LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run collision early Monday on the Las Vegas Strip.
The crash happened near the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Wynn Main Gate Drive. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's fatal traffic detail was investigating.
Prior to the crash, the man was trespassing at the Wynn and was escorted off the property by an officer, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. The man was struck as he was crossing back over Las Vegas Boulevard towards the Wynn.
Lt. Gordon said a dark-colored Toyota Camry hit the man. The vehicle had an Autonation plaque on the rear.
The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma.
According to Nevada Department of Transportation, all lanes have reopened.
10:45 am, UPDATE Las Vegas Blvd S at Wynn Main Gate, All Lane are Open Las Vegas Blvd on both directions— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) November 25, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.