NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a female pedestrian was struck and killed on northbound Interstate-15 near Craig Road on Saturday.
The crash was reported just after 4 a.m., NHP said.
According to NHP spokesman Travis Smaka, the pedestrian was seen walking and kneeling in the travel lanes by several motorists. When units arrived, it was determined she had been hit by three different vehicles.
Medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. Smaka said no impairment was suspected in the crash.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash northbound I-15 south of Craig Rd. All travel lanes are closed. Traffic being diverted off of the highway at Craig Rd. PIO enroute. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 24, 2019
Northbound I-15 at Craig was expected to be closed for the next hour or two, with traffic being diverted at Craig Road. By 9 a.m., lanes had reopened.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.