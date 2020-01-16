LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 near the intersection of East Sunset Road and Gilespie Street, east of Las Vegas Boulevard.
LVMPD said the male pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
It wasn't immediately known if impairment was a factor but LVMPD said the driver involved stayed at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
