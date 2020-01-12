LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight on the Las Vegas Strip.
The incident happened at 12:57 a.m. Sunday at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Cathedral Way, in front of Encore, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evidence at the scene, witness statements and video indicated a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and entered the intersection on a green light, Metro said. A pedestrian was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard from west to east against a "do not walk" pedestrian sign.
While running across the intersection, the pedestrian lost his traction and fell down in front of the Nissan, Metro said, and the front of the Nissan struck him.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead, according to police. The Nissan's driver remained on the scene and showed no signs of impairment.
As of 5:30 a.m., all units had cleared and the roads were reopened.
This incident marks the fourth traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year. The collision remains under investigation.
