LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Eastbound Sahara Avenue was closed at Lake Sahara Drive on Friday night after an accident involving a pedestrian.
The accident occurred at 7:57 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police said. One female patient was transported to UMC. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Westbound Sahara remained open.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
