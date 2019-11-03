LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after crossing the street outside the marked crosswalk in the southwest valley, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
According to police, officers were called to the area of South Decatur Boulevard and West Sunset Road just before noon on Nov. 2.
The pedestrian, identified as 37-year-old Tyler Grob of Las Vegas, was walking across Decatur "in a dimly lit area," Las Vegas police said. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 struck Grob as he was walking outside the marked crosswalk.
The front of the vehicle struck Grob and he was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with critical injuries. Police said the driver of the Chrysler stayed at the scene and didn't show signs of impairment.
The collision remains under investigation.
