LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near Chinatown in Las Vegas Tuesday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield said the crash happened around 10:27 a.m. near Wynn and Spring Mountain roads near Valley View Boulevard.
The person was hit at the intersection. The extent of injuries to the person was unclear.
No additional details were immediately available. Police advised drivers avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
