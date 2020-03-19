PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- A pedestrian in Pahrump died after they were hit by an ambulance, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.
NCSO said the crash happened late Wednesday night on State Route 160 at South Dandelion. A Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ambulance was involved, NCSO.
SR 160 was shut down for several hours while police investigated, NCSO said. NHP was assisting in the investigation.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.