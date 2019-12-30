LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian involved in a Dec. 23 crash in the east valley has died of their injuries.
The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. Dec. 23, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Evidence and witnesses at the scene indicated a 2018 Ford Focus was stopped at a red light on eastbound East Tropicana Avenue at South Sandhill Road in the right of three travel lanes, the release said. A 58-year-old man in a wheelchair was entering a marked crosswalk on the west side of the intersection, crossing from south to north. As the pedestrian was crossing in front of the Focus, the vehicle moved forward to make a right turn onto Sandhill. The front of the Focus struck the left side of the wheelchair, knocking the pedestrian to the ground.
Medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital. The driver of the Focus stayed on the scene and did not show signs of impairment, Metro said.
On Dec. 30, the Clark County Coroner's Office notified Metro the pedestrian died Dec. 26 as a result of his injuries. The death marked the 110th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2019.
The collision remains under investigation.
