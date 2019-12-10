LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Monday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Jadestone Avenue east of North Rainbow Boulevard.
LVMPD said a blue 2000 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Craig approaching the intersection at Jadestone when the Blazer struck a pedestrian who was crossing southbound across Craig.
Police said the Blazer fled the scene without rendering aid to the pedestrian, identified by police as a 51-year-old male. A passerby called police.
The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian once family has been notified.
The driver, later identified as 68-year-old Oscar Rios Ley, returned to the scene, according to police. Rios Ley was arrested on hit-and-run charges but LVMPD said impairment was not suspected.
The pedestrian's death marks the 94th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.