LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision Saturday north of downtown Las Vegas.
The collision happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle struck a pedestrian at Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Owens Avenue, Metro said. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.
The vehicle fled the scene.
Detectives were on the scene investigating, and Las Vegas Boulevard was expected to be closed for several hours, Metro said.
