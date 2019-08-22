LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a pedestrian was critically injured after he was struck by a car in the west valley Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of West Desert Inn Road and Canyon Lake Drive, near South Fort Apache Road, about 10 p.m., Las Vegas police said.
The pedestrian, identified by police as 63-year-old Kenneth Toll, was walking across Desert Inn when the driver of a 2016 Kia Optima was headed west on D.I. and struck Toll, police said.
Toll was taken to the hospital in critical condition. According to Las Vegas police, the driver of the Kia, identified by police as Reginald Vertison, 55, stayed at the scene and showed signs of impairment.
Vertison was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He faces one count of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records showed.
The collision remains under investigation.
