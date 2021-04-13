LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas-area community center was evacuated Tuesday morning after a small fire.
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said the fire started around 7:40 a.m. at Pearson Community Center, 1625 Carey Avenue. LVFR said it was reported as an electrical fire.
LVFR said there was minor smoke in the building, which led to the building being evacuated. The fire was out as of 8 a.m. and the cause of the fire was under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
