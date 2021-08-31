LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Professional Bull Riding will leave the Las Vegas area for future championships, the organization announced Tuesday.
Starting in 2022, PBR will move to Fort Worth, Texas as part of a "comprehensive schedule restructure."
“We would like to thank the City of Las Vegas for being such an incredible host to the PBR World Finals for nearly three decades,” PBR Commissioner and CEO Sean Gleason said. “While we are excited about the move to Texas, Las Vegas will continue to hold marquee PBR events, which will be announced in the coming months.”
Last year, PBR moved its World Finals event to Arlington, Texas amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization cited COVID-19 restrictions in the state as the reason for the move.
“The PBR World Finals, the biggest event in bull riding, will crown our next champion rider and bull in the NFL’s largest stadium in the heart of cowboy country, giving fans the sport they love in a comfortable, socially distanced environment,” PBR Commissioner Sean Gleason said at the time. “We are very grateful to Governor Abbott and the state of Texas, who moved at lightning speed to make this happen, as well as our partners in the city of Arlington, the Visitors Bureau, and AT&T Stadium for welcoming PBR and our loyal fans for championship week.”
National Finals Rodeo also moved its 2020 event to Texas, but also returns to Las Vegas in Dec. 2021.
PBR has held its annual championship in Las Vegas since its founding in 1992, with the exception of 2020. This year's PBR World Finals will still take place at T-Mobile Arena from Nov. 3-Nov. 7.
