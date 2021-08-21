A nationwide payment system outage also hit Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, where tens of thousands of fans were watching WWE SummerSlam.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nationwide payment system outage also hit Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, where tens of thousands of fans were watching WWE SummerSlam. 

Vendors were unable to complete transactions in the cashless stadium, leading to a lack of alcohol sales but reports of free soda and food being given to fans.

A vendor manager inside the stadium's Twitch Lounge told FOX5 the outage was based at Shift4, the payment processor for the stadium's point-of-sale systems.

About 7:14 p.m., Shift4 released a statement saying they were aware of the issues.

"We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible," they wrote.

About 9 p.m., the company said the issue was resolved, just as SummerSlam came to a close.

