LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nationwide payment system outage also hit Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night, where tens of thousands of fans were watching WWE SummerSlam.
Vendors were unable to complete transactions in the cashless stadium, leading to a lack of alcohol sales but reports of free soda and food being given to fans.
SOBER SLAM! @WWE @AllegiantStadm vendors STILL can sell 🍺. Giving away food and soft drinks! @FOX5Vegas apparently affecting other properties across the country who use the same system including possibly @Petco in SD— JASON FEINBERG (@FeinbergFOX5) August 22, 2021
A vendor manager inside the stadium's Twitch Lounge told FOX5 the outage was based at Shift4, the payment processor for the stadium's point-of-sale systems.
About 7:14 p.m., Shift4 released a statement saying they were aware of the issues.
"We are aware of a nationwide processing outage at TSYS, one of the largest payment platforms in the country. This outage is impacting some of our customers & many other payments providers. We are in close contact with TSYS to facilitate a resolution as quickly as possible," they wrote.
About 9 p.m., the company said the issue was resolved, just as SummerSlam came to a close.
TSYS has notified us that they have fully resolved the outage on their platform. Since TSYS makes up a significant portion of the US payments infrastructure, their outage impacted Shift4 customers & many other payment processors across the country.— Shift4 Payments (@Shift4Payments) August 22, 2021
FOX5 reached out to Allegiant Stadium for additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
